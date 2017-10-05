Steelton Police add pink ribbons, patches to uniforms for breast cancer awareness

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) Police have added pink ribbons and patches to their uniforms to spread breast cancer awareness and to let patients know that someone is thinking of them.

The officers will keep the new additions to their uniforms on for the month of October, which is breast cancer awareness month.

“We want to bring awareness and show our support and to let them know that all those who are fighting cancer that you don’t stand alone,” said Chief Anthony Minium, Steelton Police Department.

Everyday in Pennsylvania, 37 women are diagnosed with breast cancer.