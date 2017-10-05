State to supply 120,000 doses of opioid-overdose antidote

The Associated Press Published:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor says the state is making available $5 million to supply 120,000 doses of the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone to first responders.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says the money will go toward the purchase of a naloxone nasal spray that helps people with little medical training administer the medication.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Wolf made the announcement Thursday, saying naloxone is making a difference in the state’s opioid epidemic.

The state will make the medication available to first responders in each county. Ireland-based Adapt Pharma Inc. will apply a 40 percent discount on the medication.

Officials say police have administered nearly 4,000 overdose reversals in the state.

Still, more than 4,600 Pennsylvania residents died of overdoses last year.

