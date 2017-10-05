Salon Noelle: Raising money for the American Cancer Society

By Published:

The ladies at Salon Noelle are gearing up for a multitude of fun events all with the purpose of raising money for the American Cancer Society.

“As a business owner, I thought it was important to give back to the community in some way. I chose to fundraise for breast cancer, in particular, because my mother was a breast cancer survivor. She was 45 when she was first diagnosed and beat cancer!” tells Tina Siders, owner.

Among their events will be Botox and Bubbly, a screening of Steel Magnolias, the Making Strides walk, and more. Learn more online or in the video above.

