Republican lawmakers eye run for Murphy’s congressional seat

By Published: Updated:
Tim Murphy
FILE - In this March 26, 2015, file photo, Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Murphy who was caught up in affair scandal, announces he plans to retire at end of his current term. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republican state lawmakers are eyeing a run for a congressional seat in southwestern Pennsylvania now that GOP Congressman Tim Murphy isn’t running for a ninth term amid revelations of an extramarital affair in which the anti-abortion lawmaker urged his mistress to get an abortion.

Sen. Guy Reschenthaler said Thursday that he’s running. Reschenthaler was elected to the Senate in 2015 after serving as a prosecutor in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps.

Also, fourth-term Rep. Rick Saccone says he’s considering running. The retired Air Force captain announced his intention to run for U.S. Senate in February.

Three Democrats have filed to run for the seat. The district has been a safe Republican seat, with Republican Donald Trump beating Democrat Hillary Clinton by a margin of three-to-two there in last November’s presidential election.

