Registration open for 5K Hero Run

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Swatara Township Police Department announced this week that registration is open for the 5K Hero Run.

The 5K will be held on Nov. 5 and honors armed service members, those who serve in the public safety sector and other everyday heroes.

The location is set to be along Tecport Drive and Paxton Street.

The race supports the Keystone Wounded Warriors, which aids veterans residing in or who have ties to Pennsylvania.

The event also supports COPS for K.O.P.S, which supports the children of fallen police officers in Pennsylvania.

Additionally, the 5K supports the Swatara Township Police Department’s Crime Prevention Fund, which will specifically raise funds this year for the department’s K9 unit.

To be guaranteed a 5K Hero Run shirt, register by Oct. 12.

For more information and to register, visit raceentry.com.

