Police: Taser used on arson suspect carrying butcher knife

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police arrested an arson suspect in Lancaster County and also charged him with resisting arrest after they used a Taser on him.

The New Holland Police Department responded at around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Custer Avenue.

Police determined Adam Helman, 23, was causing issue and fled before their arrival.

Helman attempted to light carpet on fire and stated he wanted to burn down the duplex he resides in, police said.

Officers said they found Helman walking on West Conestoga Street with a large butcher knife in his hand.

Helman is accused of ignoring commands to drop the knife and a Taser was used. He resisted officers during his arrest, according to police.

Helman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was charged with arson, four counts of recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest.

According to court documents, Helman was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.