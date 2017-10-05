Police investigating bank robberies in neighboring townships

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County are investigating bank robberies that occurred Thursday in neighboring townships.

In both robberies, the suspect was a man wearing a camouflage hoodie and cap, however, police have not stated whether the robberies are linked.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to a robbery at Citizens Bank on Allentown Boulevard where an undisclosed amount of money was taken. The department did not state what time the robbery occurred.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department responded around 4:15 p.m. to a robbery at a bank in the 2300 block of Linglestown Road. Money was also taken during that robbery and the suspect left in a red SUV, police said.

Police have not reported any injuries in either robbery.

Anyone with information about either robbery should call Lower Paxton Township police at 717-558-6900 or Det. Meier with Susquehanna Township police at 717-909-9246.

