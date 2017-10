EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a Lititz man who died after a crash Wednesday morning in Ephrata.

Police said 64-year-old Ernest T. Capizzi was driving a Toyota sedan in the 300 block of South Reading Road and was struck in the rear by a tractor-trailer around 9 a.m.

Capizzi died at Wellspan-Ephrata Hospital.

The truck driver, a 24-year-old Denver man, was not injured.

South Reading Road was closed for over three hours.

The crash is still under investigation.