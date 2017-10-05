PennDOT to remove fallen rocks caught in Marysville slope fencing

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is considering upgrades to fencing installed last year on the rock slopes along Route 11/15 in Perry County.

The metal fencing keeps rocks and debris from falling onto the roadway. Some rocks have fallen to the bottom of the fencing.

PennDOT says it’s aware of the situation and is determining how to safely remove the rocks. from behind the fences.

“What we’re doing right now is taking a look at it, trying to figure out what is the best way for our people to get and remove the rock safely because it’s a danger to our employees and to motorists coming by,” PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said.

The rock fencing was put up last summer as part of a $16.9 million project. PennDOT says they may have to detour traffic to one lane, but will not close the road to remove the fallen debris.