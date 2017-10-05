Pa. lawmakers propose ban on rapid-fire devices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Democratic state lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban rapid-fire devices for semi-automatic firearms.

Reps. Madeleine Dean (D-Montgomery) and Dom Costa (D-Allegheny) said their proposal would add “multi-burst trigger activators” to the state’s list of offensive weapons.

Banned devices would include binary triggers, devices that fire one round when the trigger is pulled and a second round when the trigger is released, and bump stocks like those used in the Las Vegas shooting.

Pennsylvania’s definition of offensive weapons already includes machine guns and sawed-off shotguns.