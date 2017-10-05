Owner of pet rescue charged with animal cruelty

UPPER STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The owner of a pet rescue center in Franklin County has been charged with animal cruelty.

George M. Statler, 84, of Upper Strasburg, was charged Wednesday with 10 summary counts.

Statler is the owner of Mountainside Pet Rescue at 7705 Upper Horse Valley Road in Upper Strasburg. State police in Chambersburg said about 90 dogs, a pot-bellied pig, a donkey, and a miniature horse were found on the property in August.

Police said their investigation focused on sanitary issues found at the rescue after a fire in June killed five dogs and burned five buildings.

Statler, who was badly burned, told ABC27 News he left his rescue in the care of trusted volunteers while he was in the hospital.

“We were not perfect before I went to the hospital,” he said in an August interview, “but when I came back, a lot of things had changed. I’m missing three dog houses I had before.”