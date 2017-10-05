Motorists warned of delays for turnpike bridge replacement

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A bridge replacement will close a long section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension later this month, a project likely to have a ripple effect on traffic in the region.

Officials are asking motorists to change travel plans or expect long detours.

The fast replacement system will result in a new span over Crackersport Road outside Allentown.

The existing 131-foot bridge on Interstate 476 opened in 1957 and carries about 30,000 vehicles daily.

The work should last 55 hours, starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, and running through 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16.

Information on the project and detour maps are posted on the turnpike’s website.