Millersburg boy collecting stuffed animals for kids at Penn State Children’s Hospital

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Bryson Null told his mother in September that he wanted to do something for children who are spending time at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

Ashley Null says she can’t forget the day he brought up the idea.

“He said, ‘Mom, we have to talk’ and he closed the door,” said Null. “I didn’t know what to think, I thought maybe he got a bad grade, and when he told me what he wanted to do, I was nearly moved to tears.”

Bryson began collecting teddy bears and stuffed animals in October and his goal is to hand out 100 to patients at the hospital.

Bryson had his tonsils removed last December, and he realized that there were children battling cancer and other illnesses.

“I know there were kids there who were really sick, and I want the stuffed animals to bring smiles to their faces,” he said.

Bryson’s second-grade classmates at Lenkerville Elementary School in Millersburg are helping out.

The stuffed animal drive runs through Oct. 23.

Donations can be dropped off at the school from noon until 2 p.m. on Oct. 6, 13 and 20, or at Alvord-Polk in Millersburg from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Oct. 4, 11 and 18.

