Manchin to meet with Toomey about bipartisan gun background check bill

Joe Manchin
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2015 file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) – West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he plans to meet with GOP Sen. Pat Toomey to discuss bipartisan gun background check legislation that they have collaborated on in the past.

But Manchin says that he doesn’t want to reintroduce the bill, which the Senate has rejected twice, unless there is more widespread GOP support.

Manchin also said that it will be up to President Donald Trump to set the tone for a legislative response to the massacre in Las Vegas. Thus far Trump has been noncommittal.

Manchin is the Senate’s most conservative Democrat, up for re-election in a state Trump won overwhelmingly last November.

But he denied political considerations play any role for him, saying he wouldn’t have pursued the issue to begin with if that was so.

