Man gets prison for assaulting police at Lancaster park

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man will serve up to 27 years in prison for stabbing a Lancaster police officer and assaulting another at a park in April.

Brian Sanchez-Padilla, 25, was ordered to serve 12 to 27 years at his sentencing Wednesday. He was convicted last month of two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

The officers had approached Sanchez-Padilla at Farnum Park on West Strawberry Street because he appeared to be living there and using drugs, specifically synthetic marijuana.

Prosecutors said he punched a male officer in the face and stabbed him with a pen, and he drove a female officer’s head into a concrete surface. Both officers were treated at a hospital.

