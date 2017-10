MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A western Pennsylvania man is headed to trial on allegations he made threatening phone calls to an Upper Allen Township business.

Robert Oravetz, 74, of McMurray, left several threatening voicemails for staff members during the week of June 26, township police said.

Oravetz was a subcontractor for the business. He is charged with terroristic threats and harassment.

The charges were bound over to Cumberland County Court after a preliminary hearing last week.