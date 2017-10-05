Ephrata police continue burglary investigation, seek identities of men

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Ephrata Police Department has released photos as a restaurant burglary investigation continues.

Images of two men were released by the department on Thursday.

The pictured men were involved in a restaurant burglary in Adamstown on May 18, according to police.

One man has large tattoos on both sides of his neck, police said.

Anyone able to identify these men is asked to call Det. Graeme Quinn with the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200, ext. 242.

