Emily Whitehead Foundation: Fighting Pediatric Cancer

The Blood, Sweat, and Tears Five Miler is an event to raise money against pediatric cancer based on the story of Emily Whitehead.

Emily is the first child in history to be treated for cancer (leukemia) using her own reengineered t-cells to fight her type of cancer.

This type of new treatment is considered the greatest breakthrough in the war on the cancer in the last 40 years and holds great promise to be able to treat 10 to 20 other types of cancer.

The event will have food stands, prize drawings, a gift basket sales, a bounce house and more. It starts at 9am on November 4 at the Lawn Fire Hall in Lebanon County. Learn more or register here.