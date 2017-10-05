Elizabethtown man charged with assault of infant son

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County is accused of causing a fracture to his infant son’s leg, the district attorney’s office said.

Michael A. Minnick, 23, of Elizabethtown, is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Minnick told police the 3-week-old boy’s leg made a “popping sound” as he changed the child’s diaper on March 29.

Doctors said the injury was caused by a “large amount of force,” consistent with non-accidental abuse.

Minnick was released on $75,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.