E. Hempfield police officer, girlfriend survive Las Vegas shooting

(WHTM) A Lancaster County police officer and his girlfriend survived the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Ashley Sannino and Richard Guack had a front row view of the of the Jason Aldean performance at the Route 91 music festival when the gunfire started Sunday night.

Guack is an officer with East Hempfield Township Police. He put his training to the test.

“Once the shooting paused, we jumped the barricade, and ran,” said Sannino.

For 15 minutes the couple ran ending up at a hotel blocks away.

Four hours later it became clear the threat had passed and the couple returned to their hotel. They were shaken but Sannino credits Guack’s police training for saving their lives.

“You need to run, hide and then fight. and that’s exactly what we did. If we wouldn’t have, and if he wasn’t there, I wouldn’t have known to do that. I would have just stayed,” said Sannino.