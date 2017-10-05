Donations needed for Lifepath Christian Ministries 2017 food drive

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County non-profit group wants to make sure those who are hungry have the food they need.

Lifepath Christian Ministries, formerly the York Rescue Mission, kicked off a food drive this week to help the homeless and low-income families.

The goal is collect 100,000 pounds of non-perishable food by December 15th. You can go to York County libraries, Isaac’s restaurants, DOCEO Office Solutions, or the Lifepath food center at 370 West Clarke Avenue in York.

“There are others out there that without this food, they’re going to have to make some really hard choices. It’s about electric, it’s about the cost to pay rent, it’s about getting kids winter coats and things like that,” said Matt Carey, executive director of Lifepath Christian Ministries.

Some of the foods needed include canned fruits and vegetables, box stuffing mix, instant mashed potatoes, instant rice, olive oil, corn starch, and salad dressing. For the full list of items needed and donation locations, click here.