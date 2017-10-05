Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Lebanon County

North Lebanon Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Fire Crews responded to an early morning fire in Lebanon County, Thursday.

It started just after 3:00 Thursday morning at Martin’s Fabric Barn along the 2700 block of East Cumberland Street in North Lebanon Township.

There are no reported injured.

We do not know yet how the fire started.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

