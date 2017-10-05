Budget stalemate, battle over extraction tax drag on

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – “Tax the shale! Tax the shale!” a handful of protesters chanted in the hallway outside Speaker of the House Mike Turzai’s Harrisburg office Thursday morning.

Turzai wasn’t there.

Neither were the rest of the House or Senate despite an undone budget that’s more than three months past due. The two chambers are not scheduled back in Harrisburg until Oct. 16.

“It’s time for the speaker to end these shenanigans,” said Reesa Koffoff, the protest’s ringleader.

The call continues for an extraction tax on Marcellus Shale drillers to bring balance to the budget.

“To end the three-month madhouse that Pennsylvanians have been experiencing,” Koffoff said.

House Democrats agree.

“The hole that’s in this budget would be filled by a severance tax,” said Rep. Mike Hanna (D-Centre/Clinton), the minority whip, “both in this year and the coming year, so it’s the right thing to do.”

Gov. Tom Wolf agrees.

Even the Republican-controlled Senate agrees, as it passed a severance tax in the summer.

But there’s still no extracting it from House Republicans.

I pressed Majority Leader Dave Reed (R-Indiana) as to why his caucus won’t budge for the budget’s sake. He said it’s complicated and cited environmental concerns, landowner considerations, and political calculations.

“It’s not a simplistic issue to talk about even though it’s a great talking point,” Reed said. “In reality, if you’re going to form that tax and everything that goes along with it, you have to actually have knowledge of the issue itself.”

It should be noted, again, that the Senate passed it. It should also be noted that the topic’s been floating around the Capitol for nine years.

To be fair, many in the House GOP think it’s unfair to hit the industry with an additional tax on top of the impact fee it already pays. They say they also fear chasing drillers into other gas-rich states if the taxation is too onerous.

The tug-of-war over an extraction tax keeps the budget in limbo. It also jeopardizes more than $600 million in funding for the state’s non-preferred universities – Penn State, Pitt, Temple, Lincoln, and Penn Veterinary School.

“I have never seen dysfunction in the House and Senate as I have seen this year,” said Rep. Anthony Deluca (D-Allegheny).

And that’s saying something. Deluca has been in the legislature for 34 years. He’s frustrated that the budget’s not done but is dismayed that while the stalemate continues, important work is not getting done.

“It’s beginning to be a resolution legislature. That’s all we pass is resolutions,” he said. “I mean, you want to name this pen for somebody. we’ll pass a resolution.”