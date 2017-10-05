Bill would toughen penalties for threatening public servants

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation that would enhance penalties for assaulting, intimidating or threatening public servants.

House Bill 1828 would create the offense of occupational intimidation.

Rep. Tarah Toohil (R-Luzerne) said her proposal would protect children and youth caseworkers, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency services providers, and others.

“Our hope is that this legislation will discourage people from making threats or other malicious acts against these hard-working public servants while they are performing their duties,” Toohil said in a statement. “Their jobs are difficult enough without having to worry about the possibility of being a victim of this kind of criminal behavior.”

The offense would be classified as a third-degree misdemeanor if the underlying offense is a summary. Otherwise, the offense would be classified one degree higher than the underlying offense.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s