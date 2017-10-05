Bill would toughen penalties for threatening public servants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation that would enhance penalties for assaulting, intimidating or threatening public servants.

House Bill 1828 would create the offense of occupational intimidation.

Rep. Tarah Toohil (R-Luzerne) said her proposal would protect children and youth caseworkers, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency services providers, and others.

“Our hope is that this legislation will discourage people from making threats or other malicious acts against these hard-working public servants while they are performing their duties,” Toohil said in a statement. “Their jobs are difficult enough without having to worry about the possibility of being a victim of this kind of criminal behavior.”

The offense would be classified as a third-degree misdemeanor if the underlying offense is a summary. Otherwise, the offense would be classified one degree higher than the underlying offense.