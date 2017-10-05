Area around pipeline construction tests positive for contaminants

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – West Cornwall Township supervisors gave an update Thursday on the controversial Sunoco Mariner East 2 pipeline.

They told residents there have been issues since construction began in summer.

“We got involved because of our constituents concerns,” township supervisor David Lloyd said.

Lloyd said the problems date back to Sept. 11 when blasting was done to clear the pipeline route and debris hit a home on Spangler Road.

Lloyd said the blasting unearthed the contaminant benzene. Other testing revealed benzene was found in a nearby private well.

It’s believed the contaminant is from an old petroleum storage facility in the area.

“The blasting excavation stirred this groundwater up,” he said. “You could say that’s how we found it.”

The state Department of Environmental Protection ordered an excavation of the area where the contaminant was found.

Lloyd also said there have been three instances of fluid spills near Snitz Creek, where horizontal drilling has been happening.

He said Sunoco has been transparent in the process.

“We are satisfied with them,” he said. “They take some urging and we have to stay on top of it.”

The pipeline construction is on hold.

