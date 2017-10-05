2 arrested in Lebanon homicide, home invasion

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Lebanon men have been arrested for fatally shooting another man and injuring two women during a home invasion last month.

Scott Kirchner II, 26, and Charles Holloway, 32, are charged with criminal homicide, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, and related offenses.

Both were placed in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility without bail.

Police say Kirchner and Holloway entered the home at 750 Mifflin Street on the early morning of Sept. 25 to commit a robbery. Joseph Blanco, 54, was shot and killed and his 53-year-old wife was shot in the upper leg.

They struck another 53-year-old woman over the head with a blunt object, believed to be a handgun, and also threatened to shoot her, police said.

Police also arrested Blanco’s son, 25-year-old Cory Blanco, for possessing and selling methamphetamine and prescription pills, including OxyCodone, around his 5-year-old son.

Cory Blanco, who lived in his parent’s home, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and other charges as a result of the investigation into the shooting incident.

He was released after posting $10,000 bail.

