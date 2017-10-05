$1.9 million in renovations underway at 11-acre park along Susquehanna River

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Susquehanna River is a popular destination for many people in Central Pennsylvania and its visitors. A $1.9 million project is underway to rehabilitate an 11-acre park along it.

A playground is just one of the features of the Wrightsville Riverfront Park renovation project. The goal is bring people and money into the local economy.

“We specialize in caramel corn,” Gina Frey-Jones said as she served a customer.

Frey-Jones owns Half Nuts Popcorn Company and is popping with excitement of what’s going on across the street.

The neighborhood children are so excited for the park to be developed,” Frey-Jones said. “They’re all very anxious for that. The new development with the entire park is going to bring a lot of business to Wrightsville.”A group of representatives from Governor Tom Wolf’s administration, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Wrightsville Borough officials looked at maps of the project and then saw the changes up close Thursday.

“It’s not only a recreational playground for the children of Wrightsville, but it’s a boat access for fishermen and kayakers and boaters who want to use the Susquehanna, and it’s green infrastructure,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.

“There’s an amphitheater planned, there are athletic facilities, a skate park, a basketball court,” project manager Ben Craddock said.

These are changes Gina Frey-Jones is going nuts over.

“We all can prosper from the development,” Frey-Jones said.

This playground will be completed within two months. The rest of the park will get finished as funding comes through.

