UPMC Pinnacle: Reducing Your Chances of Breast Cancer

By Published:

Dr. Katherine Barton was here to discuss the importance of breast screenings and innovations in diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

UPMC Pinnacle is hosting at seminar at the Camp Hill Giant on October 17, at 7pm.

Learn about ways that can reduce your risk of breast cancer such as healthy diet, daily exercise and moderation of alcohol. Also find out how controlling your glucose levels and keeping up with your screening examinations can contribute to reduction of breast cancer risk, as well as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and other life-threatening diseases.

Register at www.upmcpinnacle.com/events or by (717) 231-8900.

