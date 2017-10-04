The Open Stage of Harrisburg presents: Fun Home!

By Published: Updated:

Fun Home explores the childhood of Alison Bechdel and her relationship with her father Bruce, a closeted gay man. We’ll see Alison portrayed at three different stages in her life as she unravels the many mysteries of her childhood. The production is based on the critically-acclaimed graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, who grew up in Beech Creek, Pennsylvania.

Fun Home has won numerous awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical. It’s the first production of Open Stage’s 32nd Season of thought-provoking theatre. The play runs October 6 to 29 at Open Stage of Harrisburg. Learn more online or in the video above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s