State Police offer free training designed to save lives

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) While most people don’t know when there will be a mass shooting there are steps you can take to make sure you are prepared if something happens.

State Police offer a free active shooter presentation to businesses,churches, and schools.

The two-hour training lays out active shooter scenarios and survival tactics. It is also designed to get people thinking before an emergency.

The State Police training mirrors the federal guideline of run hide fight.

To arrange a free session contact State Police at 717-787-3159.