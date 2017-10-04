State Police offer free training designed to save lives

By and Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) While most people don’t know when there will be a mass shooting there are steps you can take to make sure you are prepared if something happens.

State Police offer a free active shooter presentation to businesses,churches, and schools.

The two-hour training lays out active shooter scenarios and survival tactics. It is also designed to get people thinking before an emergency.

The State Police training mirrors the federal guideline of run hide fight.

To arrange a free session contact State Police at 717-787-3159.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s