Police warn of recent distraction burglaries

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Lancaster County are warning residents about a recent rash of distraction burglaries.

Police say the suspects pose a repair workers, even wearing uniforms and having ID, and then lure residents out of their homes. An accomplice then goes in to steal jewelry and cash.

Police encourage you to ask for ID and verify it with the company the worker claims to be with. The thieves specifically target the elderly.

Call police if you experience anything suspicious.

