Police: Man secretly videotaped women, teens in sex acts

FAWN GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man is accused of secretly recording sex acts with women and teenage girls.

Alexander J. McAvoy, 22, of Fawn Grove, had videos of nine young women on electronic devices that were seized from his home during a Feb. 8 search warrant. One of the victims identified during an examination of the devices was 15 years old and two were 17 years old, state police said in a news release.

The investigation began Jan. 30 when a Maryland woman reported she was being “harassed and coerced with intimate pictures” McAvoy possessed, according to the news release.

McAvoy is charged with 44 criminal counts including statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor, wiretapping, and invasion of privacy.

He was arrested Tuesday and released after posting bond on $20,000 bail.

Anyone who had contact with McAvoy and believes they may be a victim is asked to call Trooper Anthony Reppert of the state police Central Computer Crime Taskforce at 717-409-3495.

