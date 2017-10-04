Police ID man who died in Route 11/15 crash in Liverpool

By Published:

LIVERPOOL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Millerstown man died in a Route 11/15 crash that involved a minivan and two tractor-trailers Tuesday afternoon, police said.

State police in Newport identified the man as 65-year-old Earl E. Cauffman.

In a news release Wednesday, police said Cauffman was leaving a restaurant parking lot in Liverpool when he pulled into the path of a southbound truck around 3:15 p.m.

The tractor-trailer broadsided Cauffman’s minivan and both vehicles crossed the center-turn lane. The van then collided with a northbound truck.

Cauffman died at the scene.

Route 11/15 was closed in both directions for several hours.

