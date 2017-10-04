Police: Couple left man bound in woods while they used debit card

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’re looking for a couple who left a man bound with duct tape in a wooded area of Perry County while they used his ATM card.

John W. Williams, 47, and Charmayne P. Maddy, 45, approached the victim in an abandoned parking lot near Carlisle and ordered him to get into their pickup truck at gunpoint early Monday, state police in Newport said in a news release.

The man told police that Williams and Maddy drove him to Millers Gap Road in Rye Township, in Perry County. He said they demanded he remove some of his clothing, bound him with duct tape, then took off with his keys, phone, and wallet.

A hunter found the man around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Police said the couple used the victim’s debit card at various ATMs in Cumberland County. The last known transaction was Monday between 5 and 6 a.m.

Williams and Maddy were driving a silver 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with a Pennsylvania registration of ZHA-8333 and armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, police said.

The couple has last-known addresses in Harrisburg and they’re known to frequent campsites in Perry, Cumberland, and Dauphin counties, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

