Pink plow auction to benefit breast cancer patients

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Someone will be able to plow the streets in style this winter.

AJ’s Truck and Trailer Center is auctioning off a pink plow. The money raised will go to Pink Hands of Hope, a thrift store in Mechanicsburg that has a mission to help every breast cancer patient possible.

“We hope whoever wins this beauty will drive it all around town and plow lots of snow this winter,” Jennifer Dowie said.

The bidding for the pink plow starts at $6,000. Anyone can bid at ajtnt.com until Oct. 31.

