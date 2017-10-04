Palmyra woman accused of having 27 dogs, child in unfit home

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County woman has been charged for having more than two dozen dogs and a child in a filthy home, police said.

Shannon M. Fies, 37, of Palmyra, was arrested Wednesday on counts of endangering the welfare of a child, animal cruelty, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and dog law violations.

Palmyra police said the charges are the result of an investigation that began July 15, when 27 Pomeranians and a pet bird were rescued from the home on South Harrison Street.

The home was condemned because investigators said it was unfit for human habitation.

Fies was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.