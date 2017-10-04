Memorial set for Pennsylvania victim of Las Vegas shooting

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A memorial service has been set for an engineer from southcentral Pennsylvania man killed in Sunday night’s mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife, Robyn, were celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas when he was one of 59 people killed when a man opened fire on the crowded concert grounds from an upper floor of a nearby casino hotel.

Wolfe’s memorial will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Newburg First Church of God.

Wolfe coached an elementary school wrestling team and a Little League team in Shippensburg, his hometown. Wolfe’s father, Bill Wolfe Sr., was Shippensburg borough manager for many years.

Shippensburg is about 40 miles (64.4 kilometers) southwest of Harrisburg, the state capital.