McCaskey principal placed on leave

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Dr. Bill Jimenez, the principal of Lancaster’s McCaskey Campus, has been placed on leave until the school board’s meeting on Oct. 17, the superintendent said Wednesday.

Dr. Damaris Rau called the move a “leadership change.”

“Because these decisions involve personnel, we ask that the public respect the confidential process we would afford any of our employees,” Rau said in a statement.

Rau said Dr. Jay Butterfield will serve as the lead campus administrator for the McCaskey Campus, in addition to his current role as director of schools.

“The district’s goal, as always, is to act in the best interests of everyone involved – our staff, our students and their families,” Rau said.

