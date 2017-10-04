Mayor: More police in downtown Harrisburg won’t impact coverage for other areas

Mark Hall Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Some residents have expressed concerns that police officers in Harrisburg are being removed from city neighborhoods to address the safety concerns along Second Street after two shootings and several fights last month.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse says that is not the case.

“One of the things we were clear about was we are not going to take police officers out of the rest of the city in order to deal with the problems we were having downtown,” said Papenfuse. “So we went to the business owners themselves, and they agreed to pay for the extra police officers.”

Papenfuse says there will be six additional police officers on Friday nights and and ten extra officers on Saturday nights.

Former mayoral candidate Lewis Butts does not like the plan.

“If they are gong to pay that is one thing,” said Butts. “But they are doing business in the city and attracting people to Second Street. They should not accommodate the city, the city should accommodate them.”

The plan calls for more officers to be in place after the bars close at 2 a.m.

