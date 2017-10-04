Man gets prison for killing dog he says put ‘hex on him’

By Published:
Joseph W. Elliott (Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is going to prison for stealing a car and fatally stabbing his dog in separate incidents.

Joseph W. Elliott, 29, of Elizabethtown, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty for the dog’s death and counts of receiving stolen property and false identification regarding the stolen car, the district attorney’s office said.

In exchange for the pleas, he will serve one to two years in prison and three years of probation.

Police officers called to Elliott’s apartment in April found him nude in the doorway and a dead dog in the bathroom. Elliott told the officers he had consumed methamphetamine and choked the dog because it put “a hex on him.”

A necropsy determined the dog sustained eight lacerations and bruising.

The district attorney’s office said he stole the car days earlier and gave police a false name – the name of the car’s owner.

He also was ordered to pay $265 restitution.

