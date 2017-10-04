Lemoyne man arrested for child pornography

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man is accused of having a collection of child pornography.

Peter C. Eckenrode, 25, of Lemoyne, is charged with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

West Shore Regional police said they began an investigation in February into possible child pornography being downloaded at a Lemoyne home.

The investigation led to a search warrant and seizure of multiple electronics from the home.

Police said as a result of the investigation, Eckenrode was arrested Tuesday and placed in the county prison on $50,000 bail.