House passes bill against late-term abortions

In this July 28, 2017 photo, the Capitol is seen during a heavy rain in Washington. Harvey has scrambled the equation for Congress as lawmakers return to Washington Tuesday. Having accomplished little in the first six months of the year they now face a daunting workload, but the immediate need to send aid to help Texas and Louisiana recover from the massive storm damage takes center stage, and pushes other disputes to the side. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) Republicans have pushed a bill through the House outlawing most late-term abortions.

A Republican president is waiting in the White House to sign the bill. But the measure won’t reach Donald Trump because Senate Democrats have enough votes to kill it with a filibuster – a delaying tactic that takes 60 votes to overcome.

The measure remains a top priority of anti-abortion groups. It would make it a crime to perform an abortion after 20 weeks of fetal development. Women undergoing such abortions wouldn’t be prosecuted.

Republicans say recent scientific developments have shown fetuses at 20 weeks can feel pain.

Democrats reject that, and the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says fetuses aren’t developed enough to feel pain until 24 weeks.

