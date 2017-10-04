Fire breaks out at self-storage units

By Published:
Photo credit: Tom Amico

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A self-storage unit building at 101 S. Lime Street caught fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Quarryville Fire Company, Quarryville Borough police noticed the fire while out on routine patrol. Police called it in and the fire department was on the scene in less than five minutes.

The fire spread to multiple storage units. The blaze is under control and responders are in the process of overhaul and cleanup, fire officials said.

Fire officials expect to release more information Wednesday,

