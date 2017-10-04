Court to weigh delay in lawsuit over congressional districts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A legal challenge to Pennsylvania’s congressional map is about to land in court for argument over whether the case should be delayed while the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the role of partisanship in drawing legislative district lines.

The Commonwealth Court hearing on Wednesday in Harrisburg also involves a request to join the litigation made by several Republicans who are active in political campaigns.

Congressional district maps are currently being challenged in Maryland, North Carolina and Texas, along with Pennsylvania.

The lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters and Democratic voters concerns congressional districts drawn up in 2011 by Republican leaders and signed by then-Gov. Tom Corbett, also a Republican.

Republicans currently represent 13 of 18 congressional districts in Pennsylvania, despite winning about half the votes in recent elections.