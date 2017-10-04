Carlisle bank robbery under investigation

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday morning bank robbery.

Police were called around 11 a.m. to the Santander Bank in the 200 block of Penrose Place.

A male suspect entered the bank and demanded cash, police said. He is described as being about 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds with a goatee and short hair.

The suspect was wearing a black and red Nike hoodie and dark jeans during the robbery, police said.

No weapon was displayed and cash was taken.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about this robbery should call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

