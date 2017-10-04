Appeals court upholds man’s voluntary manslaughter conviction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Superior Court announced Wednesday there was sufficient evidence to sustain a man’s voluntary manslaughter conviction.

Jamoni Anderson was convicted in the Nov. 19, 2014 shooting death of Maurice Geter in Harrisburg.

According to authorities, Anderson was angry at Geter for stealing one of his drug customers.

Anderson told authorities he agreed to accompany two friends with the intent to confront and fight Geter.

According to authorities, Anderson confronted Geter in Apricot Alley and used a gun with a laser sight during the shooting.

Anderson, who acknowledged he shot Geter, was sentenced in August of 2016 to 6-20 years in state prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.