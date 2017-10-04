Another sunny and warm day ahead, watching the tropics for next week

A big bubble with no trouble continues to sit over the area today, also known as high pressure. This ridge will slowly move offshore to create a southerly wind shift which will increase the warmth (and even some humidity) through the end of the week. After some patchy and locally dense fog this morning, the rest of the day will once again be sunny and bright with high temperatures topping off near 80 degrees. Tonight will bring increasing clouds and temperatures staying around 60. A weakening cold front will add a few clouds to the mix tomorrow. While there still could be a stray shower in spots, most backyards will again stay dry Thursday. Expect high temperatures near 80 degrees again tomorrow. This front returns northward as a warm front on Friday to bring more clouds and a stray shower. While conditions may be a bit more unsettled tomorrow through the end of the week, significant rain will still be hard to come by.

The weekend will feel more like August with increasing warmth and humidity. Temperatures at night will stay in the 60s with highs in the 70s and 80s. Some showers are possible on Sunday, but everything rests on the potential for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. There is no named storm at this time, but long range model guidance suggests a tropical system could gain strength and track northward over the weekend. Monday and/or Tuesday of next week could bring a soaking rainfall to the region from this tropical system. With four consecutive weeks of dry weather, we could certainly use some rain, so we’ll keep posting details and update the forecast often. Stay tuned!