Woman stole from benefit fund set up to aid family of murder victims, police say

NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman admitted to paying personal bills using money from a benefit fund meant to help the family of murder victims, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Jennifer Anne Greenly, 41, of New Providence, was charged last week with theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud.

Greenly was the custodian of Scheetz Family Benefit Fund, police said.

The fund was set up with community donations to pay for expenses related to the double homicide of Hailey and Lisa Scheetz in June of 2015, according to a press release.

Greenly was accused of making payments from the fund to pay personal bills to Verizon, Comcast and PPL. She was also accused of using money to pay a car loan.

Altogether, police said Greenly made 12 transactions from the fund into her accounts.

Greenly posted bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Oct. 18, according to court documents.

Hailey and Lisa Scheetz were fatally stabbed by Leeton Thomas.

In June, Thomas was formally sentenced to death for killing the mother and daughter because they were going to testify against him in a child sexual assault trial.

Thomas, of Quarryville, was also convicted of attempted homicide for severely wounding another daughter of Lisa Scheetz when he broke into the family’s home.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.