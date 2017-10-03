Woman lost $11K in ‘grandparent scam’

GARDNERS, Pa. (WHTM) – An elderly Adams County woman lost about $11,000 when she fell for a so-called “grandparent scam.”

State police in Gettysburg said the 88-year-old Menallen Township woman sent cash and gift cards to someone pretending to be a family member who was arrested and needed bail money.

The grandparent scam typically preys on the elderly. The caller pretends to be a relative, a police officer, attorney, or doctor who needs money by wire or gift card information because of an arrest or accident, sometimes in a foreign country.

