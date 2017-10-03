White House says Philadelphia man hero at Las Vegas shooting

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Police officers stand along the Las Vegas Strip the Mandalay Bay resort and casino during a shooting near the casino, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has singled out a Philadelphia financial planner as a hero during Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Sanders told reporters Monday Mike McGarry lay atop younger people at the country music concert targeted by a gunman in a nearby hotel.

McGarry told KYW-TV that he did it because, “I’m 53, they’re in their 20s. I lived a decent life so far, I’d rather them live longer than me.”

McGarry didn’t realize he’d been praised nationally because he was on a flight home when Sanders addressed the media. He says his wife, a registered nurse, was more of a hero than him – putting a tourniquet on one of those wounded.

McGarry says, “We’re just trying to help other people. I don’t think I did anything spectacular.”

